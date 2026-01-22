Left Menu

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

The French Navy intercepted a Russian tanker suspected of being part of the shadow fleet aiding Russia in exporting oil despite sanctions. The mission, supported by allies, took place in the Mediterranean. The tanker, GRINCH, may be operating under a false flag, contributing to Russia's war efforts.

The French Navy has intercepted a Russian tanker believed to be part of a clandestine fleet that enables Russia to export oil in defiance of international sanctions. The operation, conducted in the Mediterranean with support from allied navies, adhered to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The intercepted tanker, named the GRINCH, was reportedly sailing under a Comoros flag and is suspected of operating under false pretenses. The ship's activities, said Macron, further fuel Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for the confiscation and sale of such illicit oil shipments.

The matter has been directed to the Marseille prosecutor for further legal investigation. Meanwhile, French authorities continue to monitor and assess the presence of Russian nationals among the vessel's crew. This interception follows a similar detention of another sanctioned tanker by France in October.

