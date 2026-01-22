Left Menu

JKPSC Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Judicial Exams

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) denied any bias or manipulation in the Civil Services Judicial (Main) examination, following concerns from Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party regarding the disproportionate shortlisting of candidates. JKPSC emphasized their commitment to fairness, asserting strict adherence to merit-based selection with transparency and confidentiality.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has firmly denied allegations of bias and manipulation in the Civil Services Judicial (Main) examination. This comes in response to claims by Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party, which highlighted discrepancies in candidate shortlisting.

In a detailed statement, the JKPSC assured that the selection processes are governed entirely by merit, with all exams conducted impartially and transparently. They emphasized that the processes follow stringent rules and procedures designed to eliminate any influence or bias, ensuring fairness at every stage.

Bukhari had raised concerns about the regional imbalance in exam results, with only 13 of 124 candidates from Kashmir advancing compared to 111 from Jammu. He called for a thorough investigation, appealing to officials for a fair inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

