JKPSC Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Judicial Exams

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has firmly denied allegations of bias and manipulation in the Civil Services Judicial (Main) examination. This comes in response to claims by Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party, which highlighted discrepancies in candidate shortlisting.

In a detailed statement, the JKPSC assured that the selection processes are governed entirely by merit, with all exams conducted impartially and transparently. They emphasized that the processes follow stringent rules and procedures designed to eliminate any influence or bias, ensuring fairness at every stage.

Bukhari had raised concerns about the regional imbalance in exam results, with only 13 of 124 candidates from Kashmir advancing compared to 111 from Jammu. He called for a thorough investigation, appealing to officials for a fair inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

