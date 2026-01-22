Cracking Down on Crime: Arrest of Michoacan's Notorious Crime Figure

In a determined effort to fight organized crime, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of César Alejandro Sepúlveda Arellano, known as 'El Botox,' in Michoacan. Arellano faces allegations of homicide and extortion, including the murder of agricultural leader Bernardo Bravo.

The Michoacan state official confirmed Arellano's leadership of the White Trojans, a criminal group linked with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Authorities have issued 11 arrest warrants against him.

Michoacan Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla lauded the arrest as a powerful strike against extortion in the lime and avocado producing state. Governor Bedolla also noted the increased security measures following the homicides of Bravo and Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo.

