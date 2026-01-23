Trump Sues JPMorgan Chase Over Alleged Debanking

Former President Donald Trump has initiated a USD 5 billion legal battle against banking industry leader JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon. The lawsuit filed in Florida alleges JPMorgan severed financial ties for political reasons after Trump left the presidency.

According to the suit, JPMorgan Chase closed multiple accounts associated with Trump in February 2021, providing only a 60-day notice without a clear rationale. Trump claims this move isolated him and his businesses from crucial funds, necessitating hasty banking alternatives.

Responding to the allegations, JPMorgan expressed regret over the lawsuit but firmly rebutted any political motives behind closing the accounts. The bank maintains that such decisions were based on legal and regulatory considerations, not politics.