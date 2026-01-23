Left Menu

Trump Sues JPMorgan Chase Over Alleged Debanking

In a USD 5 billion lawsuit, Donald Trump accuses JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon of closing his accounts for political reasons. The suit claims the abrupt closure in February 2021 disrupted Trump and his businesses, while JPMorgan denies any political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:09 IST
Trump Sues JPMorgan Chase Over Alleged Debanking

Former President Donald Trump has initiated a USD 5 billion legal battle against banking industry leader JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon. The lawsuit filed in Florida alleges JPMorgan severed financial ties for political reasons after Trump left the presidency.

According to the suit, JPMorgan Chase closed multiple accounts associated with Trump in February 2021, providing only a 60-day notice without a clear rationale. Trump claims this move isolated him and his businesses from crucial funds, necessitating hasty banking alternatives.

Responding to the allegations, JPMorgan expressed regret over the lawsuit but firmly rebutted any political motives behind closing the accounts. The bank maintains that such decisions were based on legal and regulatory considerations, not politics.

TRENDING

1
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
2
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
3
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026