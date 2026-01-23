Haiti's Tumultuous Road: U.N. Security Force Aims for Stabilization Amid Political Unrest

A U.N.-backed security force in Haiti is set to reach its full potential by summer as it battles armed gangs for control of the nation, according to the U.N.'s special envoy. Announced on Thursday, this deployment comes amid ongoing political uncertainty with the current transition government's mandate expiring on February 7.

U.N. envoy Carlos Ruiz stated that additional troops would arrive by April, targeting a total of 5,500 soldiers by summer or autumn. The current contingent includes 1,000 largely Kenyan officers. Their mission faces funding deficits and logistical setbacks, while Haiti's armed groups continue to expand throughout the region.

Concerns grow as members of Haiti's transitional presidential council move to oust the prime minister before their term concludes next month. The U.S. has issued warnings against such instability, noting its potential to empower gangs, as criminal activity displaces over 1.4 million citizens.