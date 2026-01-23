FDIC Greenlights Bank Applications for Auto Giants Ford and GM

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has given the green light to deposit insurance applications from Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company. This pivotal approval allows the automobile giants to form industrial banks and expand their financial services footprint. The FDIC has stipulated that both companies must launch their lending arms within the next 12 months, contingent upon meeting all legal requisites. These industrial banks will be situated in Utah.

This approval reignites a longstanding dispute between certain corporations and the banking sector. Traditional banks have expressed concerns over industrial loan charters, suggesting they enable commercial firms to overstep into banking without appropriate regulatory scrutiny. Conversely, advocates for the charters argue that they empower companies to extend limited financial services to their clientele.

Ford has termed this move a 'long-term strategic initiative' to enhance their customer offerings, including savings options, certificates of deposit, and auto financing. While General Motors has not yet commented on the approval, their recent application underscored a focus on auto lending and deposits. The Independent Community Bankers of America, which opposed these applications, warned that such steps might undermine regulatory oversight and breach the traditional U.S. policy dividing banking and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)