EU Faces Deportation Dilemma: Swedish Minister Advocates Unified ID Strategy for Afghans

Sweden's Migration Minister, Johan Forssell, has made an urgent appeal to the European Union, urging its member states to devise a standardized method for issuing identification and travel documents to Afghan nationals. These individuals either have had their asylum applications denied or have committed crimes in host countries.

Forssell emphasized the challenges in deporting Afghan nationals without the necessary documentation. This difficulty arises as most Afghan embassies in Europe are unrecognized by the Taliban regime, making it nearly impossible for Afghans to obtain needed papers.

Despite a general reluctance to engage politically with Afghanistan under Taliban rule, there is consensus among many EU countries to address the situation at a technical level. This approach aims to streamline the process of deporting those who don't meet asylum criteria.