Left Menu

EU Faces Deportation Dilemma: Swedish Minister Advocates Unified ID Strategy for Afghans

Sweden's Migration Minister Johan Forssell calls for a unified EU procedure for issuing ID and travel documents to Afghan nationals whose asylum applications were rejected or those who committed crimes, aiming to facilitate deportations despite lacking cooperation with Afghanistan due to the Taliban regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:06 IST
EU Faces Deportation Dilemma: Swedish Minister Advocates Unified ID Strategy for Afghans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Sweden's Migration Minister, Johan Forssell, has made an urgent appeal to the European Union, urging its member states to devise a standardized method for issuing identification and travel documents to Afghan nationals. These individuals either have had their asylum applications denied or have committed crimes in host countries.

Forssell emphasized the challenges in deporting Afghan nationals without the necessary documentation. This difficulty arises as most Afghan embassies in Europe are unrecognized by the Taliban regime, making it nearly impossible for Afghans to obtain needed papers.

Despite a general reluctance to engage politically with Afghanistan under Taliban rule, there is consensus among many EU countries to address the situation at a technical level. This approach aims to streamline the process of deporting those who don't meet asylum criteria.

TRENDING

1
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
2
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
3
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026