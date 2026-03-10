Crimes Against Humanity: Russia's Deportation of Ukrainian Children

A U.N. investigation has determined that Russia's actions of deporting and transferring Ukrainian children since its 2022 invasion amount to crimes against humanity.

Reports from Ukraine indicate that around 20,000 children have been illegally sent to Russia and Belarus, where some undergo military training. In response, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and five other Russian officials over these illegal deportation activities. Moscow refutes these claims, defending their actions as voluntary evacuations from conflict zones.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry's report highlights the systematic and widespread nature of these deportations, noting that 80% of studied cases have yet to see the children return. Ukraine's Foreign Minister has urged international pressure on Russia to facilitate the return of these deported children, while global leaders continue to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)