Somaliland's Global Push: Wooing Investment and Recognition at Davos

Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi sought international recognition and investment at the World Economic Forum, notably engaging with Eric Trump and Israel's President Isaac Herzog. Focusing on opportunities like Berbera port, the meetings symbolize efforts to strengthen Somaliland's global profile amid challenges of gaining international acknowledgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:57 IST
Somaliland's Global Push: Wooing Investment and Recognition at Davos

At the World Economic Forum, Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi aimed for international recognition and investment. Key engagements included a meeting with Eric Trump, a significant member of the Trump family's global business ventures.

Joined by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, whose country recently acknowledged Somaliland, Abdullahi emphasized investment prospects, particularly the strategic deep-sea port of Berbera, pivotal on a major shipping route.

Somaliland has operated autonomously since 1991, maintaining peace and stability despite lack of global recognition. The closed-door discussions in Davos highlight the region's commitment to securing economic opportunities and international legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

