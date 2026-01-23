Somaliland's Global Push: Wooing Investment and Recognition at Davos

At the World Economic Forum, Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi aimed for international recognition and investment. Key engagements included a meeting with Eric Trump, a significant member of the Trump family's global business ventures.

Joined by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, whose country recently acknowledged Somaliland, Abdullahi emphasized investment prospects, particularly the strategic deep-sea port of Berbera, pivotal on a major shipping route.

Somaliland has operated autonomously since 1991, maintaining peace and stability despite lack of global recognition. The closed-door discussions in Davos highlight the region's commitment to securing economic opportunities and international legitimacy.

