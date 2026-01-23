Left Menu

Crucial U.N. Deployment: Haiti's Struggle Against Gangs

A U.N.-backed security force, currently under-resourced, is set to reach full strength by summer 2024, aiming to help Haitian police combat armed gangs controlling much of the country. Amid growing political instability, armed gangs have expanded influence, leading to severe humanitarian consequences and political tensions within Haiti's transitional government.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N.-supported security force in Haiti is poised to receive additional troops by April, aiming to reach full capacity by summer. This reinforcement comes amidst escalating political turmoil as the transitional government's term approaches expiration in February without a clear succession plan.

U.N. envoy Carlos Ruiz disclosed that the force, planned to have 5,500 troops, mostly Kenyan police, faces challenges due to funding shortcomings and delays. Meanwhile, gangs continue to expand their control, surpassing the police's capacity and engaging in widespread violence and crime across the nation.

Political strife deepens as Haiti's transitional presidential council faces internal discord and accusations of corruption, threatening the stability needed for potential elections. As external pressure mounts from the U.S. and Canada, concerns grow over political leaders' alleged collaborations with gangs, exacerbating the country's dire situation.

