Crucial U.N. Deployment: Haiti's Struggle Against Gangs

The U.N.-supported security force in Haiti is poised to receive additional troops by April, aiming to reach full capacity by summer. This reinforcement comes amidst escalating political turmoil as the transitional government's term approaches expiration in February without a clear succession plan.

U.N. envoy Carlos Ruiz disclosed that the force, planned to have 5,500 troops, mostly Kenyan police, faces challenges due to funding shortcomings and delays. Meanwhile, gangs continue to expand their control, surpassing the police's capacity and engaging in widespread violence and crime across the nation.

Political strife deepens as Haiti's transitional presidential council faces internal discord and accusations of corruption, threatening the stability needed for potential elections. As external pressure mounts from the U.S. and Canada, concerns grow over political leaders' alleged collaborations with gangs, exacerbating the country's dire situation.

