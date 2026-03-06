Left Menu

Border Tensions Escalate: Afghan and Pakistani Troops Clash

Recent clashes between Pakistani and Afghan troops have resulted in over 100,000 displacements. The conflict, featuring airstrikes and shelling, has strained relations amidst tensions with Iran. Despite various nations offering to mediate, no negotiations are underway. Both sides have repeatedly claimed significant damage without verifiable evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming escalation of tensions, Pakistani and Afghan troops exchanged fire at multiple border points, displacing over 100,000 people, according to the United Nations. This recent flare-up marks the worst fighting between the two South Asian nations in years, set against the backdrop of regional instability involving U.S. and Israeli activities in Iran.

The conflict has seen Pakistani airstrikes targeting Taliban installations, including the strategic Bagram airbase, with retaliatory hits on military posts from the Afghan side. Civilians, caught in the crossfire, report shells landing during Ramadan meals, prompting large protests against Pakistan's attacks.

Despite offers for truce negotiations from countries like Turkey, Pakistani officials have dismissed dialogue, labeling terrorism from Afghanistan an internal issue. Accusations and denials persist, with both sides claiming significant casualty figures amid skepticism due to a lack of verifiable evidence.

