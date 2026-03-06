Germany Withdraws Troops Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Germany is pulling its Bundeswehr troops out of the Middle East due to escalating security concerns amidst ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This move comes in response to heightened tensions that have significantly impacted regional stability.

According to a military spokesperson, German soldiers stationed with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are being withdrawn. This decision aligns with the already reduced presence of German forces in Erbil, northern Iraq. Furthermore, the RND newspaper network has reported that troops stationed in Bahrain have already returned home, and plans for further withdrawals from Kuwait are underway.

The German government has been strategically repositioning roughly 500 soldiers deployed across the region, primarily in Iraq and Jordan, due to increased security risks. German embassy staff in Baghdad are being relocated to Jordan, reflecting the gravity of the current situation.

