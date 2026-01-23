ByteDance Finalizes American Joint Venture to Secure TikTok's Future

In a significant move to address U.S. national security concerns, ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, announced the completion of a majority American-owned joint venture aimed at safeguarding U.S. data. This development hopes to circumvent a ban on TikTok, which boasts over 200 million American users.

The new entity, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will house U.S. user data and manage cybersecurity measures. Dominant shares of the venture will belong to American and global investors at 80.1%, while ByteDance will retain a 19.9% stake. Notably, Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX will collectively hold substantial portions of the venture.

The White House confirmed that both U.S. and Chinese governments have sanctioned the deal, reflecting ongoing diplomatic negotiations. The joint venture will play a crucial role in operating TikTok's U.S. application, with details on business relationships between ByteDance and the venture still undisclosed. Meanwhile, revenue generation operations will stay under ByteDance's control.

