In a pivotal development, Russia declared its intent to engage in security discussions with the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi this Friday, as tensions remain high due to unresolved territorial disputes. Post a late-night meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. representatives, Russia stressed the urgency of addressing these territorial matters for any lasting peace accord.

Representing Moscow at the talks will be Admiral Igor Kostyukov, while economic discussions will be led by investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who will convene separately with Steve Witkoff, an envoy for President Trump. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the prior discussions as useful, yet stopped short of announcing any significant breakthroughs.

Further emphasizing the diplomatic dialogue, Ushakov iterated, "Resolving the territorial issue as per the Anchorage formula remains vital to achieving a long-term settlement." Meanwhile, U.S. representatives, including Jared Kushner and newly appointed adviser Josh Gruenbaum, are set to continue efforts in de-escalating Europe's most deadly conflict since World War II.