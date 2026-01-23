Left Menu

High Stakes Security Talks: Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Meet in Abu Dhabi

Russia announced it will hold security discussions with the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, aiming for peace amid ongoing territorial disputes. A meeting between President Putin and U.S. envoys underscored the necessity of resolving these issues. The talks involve key diplomats and focus on both security and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 07:53 IST
High Stakes Security Talks: Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Meet in Abu Dhabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal development, Russia declared its intent to engage in security discussions with the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi this Friday, as tensions remain high due to unresolved territorial disputes. Post a late-night meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. representatives, Russia stressed the urgency of addressing these territorial matters for any lasting peace accord.

Representing Moscow at the talks will be Admiral Igor Kostyukov, while economic discussions will be led by investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who will convene separately with Steve Witkoff, an envoy for President Trump. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the prior discussions as useful, yet stopped short of announcing any significant breakthroughs.

Further emphasizing the diplomatic dialogue, Ushakov iterated, "Resolving the territorial issue as per the Anchorage formula remains vital to achieving a long-term settlement." Meanwhile, U.S. representatives, including Jared Kushner and newly appointed adviser Josh Gruenbaum, are set to continue efforts in de-escalating Europe's most deadly conflict since World War II.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

 Global
2
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
3
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
4
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026