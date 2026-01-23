Pentagon Contractor's Indictment Sends Shockwaves Through Journalism

A Pentagon contractor was indicted for illegally transmitting classified defense information to a journalist, prompting widespread attention following a federal raid on a reporter's home. The Justice Department charged Aurelio Luis Perez-Lugones with multiple offenses, marking a potent stance against leaks.

The case, tied to a recent search of journalist Hannah Natanson's residence, is criticized by press freedom advocates. They argue it epitomizes a more aggressive approach by authorities against journalists involved in leak investigations. Perez-Lugones is alleged to have passed classified documents to a journalist, who incorporated the information into several published articles.

Authorities found confidential documents at Perez-Lugones' residence, deepening the charges against him. Meanwhile, the Washington Post is challenging the government's seizure of devices from Natanson, underlining concerns about press freedom. A court hearing is scheduled to address these issues with ongoing tension surrounding the treatment of journalistic sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)