Manhunt Intensifies: Deadly Shooting in Rural New South Wales
Australian police are searching for a gunman in New South Wales after a shooting left three dead. The suspect, without a gun license, was already on bail for domestic violence. The incident follows a recent mass shooting, prompting legislative changes on gun control in Australia.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian authorities are in pursuit of a suspected gunman who allegedly shot and killed two women and a man in Lake Cargelligo, a rural town in New South Wales. The accused, who was on bail for domestic violence and lacked a gun license, is the focus of an intensified police search.
"We are investigating how the weapon came into his possession," said Commander Andrew Holland of the New South Wales police's western region. A 19-year-old man was also injured in the incident and is currently in serious but stable condition at a nearby hospital. The attack has shocked the small community, home to just over 1,000 residents.
The shooting coincides with Australia's legislative shift towards stricter gun control following a mass shooting last month at Bondi Beach. New measures include a national gun buyback scheme and stricter background checks for firearm licenses, as well as caps on the number of guns an individual can own.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: Suspected Domestic Violence Shooting
Guns Ablaze: Showcasing India's Artillery Might at Exercise TOPCHI
Birthday Celebration Turns Violent with Gunshot Incident in Gorakhpur
Police search for suspect in shooting of Indiana judge, his wife
Supreme Court Orders Swift Resolution in Raja Bhaiya Domestic Violence Case