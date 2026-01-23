Manhunt Intensifies: Deadly Shooting in Rural New South Wales

Australian authorities are in pursuit of a suspected gunman who allegedly shot and killed two women and a man in Lake Cargelligo, a rural town in New South Wales. The accused, who was on bail for domestic violence and lacked a gun license, is the focus of an intensified police search.

"We are investigating how the weapon came into his possession," said Commander Andrew Holland of the New South Wales police's western region. A 19-year-old man was also injured in the incident and is currently in serious but stable condition at a nearby hospital. The attack has shocked the small community, home to just over 1,000 residents.

The shooting coincides with Australia's legislative shift towards stricter gun control following a mass shooting last month at Bondi Beach. New measures include a national gun buyback scheme and stricter background checks for firearm licenses, as well as caps on the number of guns an individual can own.

