Conspiracy Unveiled: An MLA's Son's Self-Orchestrated Attack

An unexpected twist emerged in Uttarakhand as Saurabh Raj, the son of Congress MLA Tilakraj Behar, was found to have orchestrated an attack on himself with the collaboration of his friend, police confirmed on Thursday.

Sources revealed that Raj, also a Rudrapur councillor, had claimed to be seriously injured on January 18 by assailants wielding sticks and rods. However, investigations revealed Raj himself planned the attack due to personal issues.

The police apprehended four suspects, including a key accomplice, announcing charges of criminal conspiracy. The plot was uncovered when armed youths were detained, discarding initial beliefs of enmity driving the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)