Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

At least nine individuals have been hospitalized after consuming contaminated water in Mhow tehsil, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. This was confirmed by local officials on Friday.

Reports of water-borne illnesses surfaced from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas on Thursday night. Indore Collector Shivam Verma promptly visited the affected areas and interacted with patients receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The health department, led by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Hasani, is actively managing the situation since Friday morning. Additionally, experts from Indore Medical College are involved. Authorities have instructed that the water supply and area sanitation must be rigorously checked by Mhow Cantonment Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)