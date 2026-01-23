Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination
At least nine people in Mhow tehsil, Madhya Pradesh, have fallen ill after consuming contaminated drinking water. Health officials are actively working on-site, and water quality checks are underway. Authorities are ensuring thorough treatment and monitoring to prevent further cases, following previous contamination incidents in Indore with fatal outcomes.
At least nine individuals have been hospitalized after consuming contaminated water in Mhow tehsil, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. This was confirmed by local officials on Friday.
Reports of water-borne illnesses surfaced from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas on Thursday night. Indore Collector Shivam Verma promptly visited the affected areas and interacted with patients receiving treatment at a local hospital.
The health department, led by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Hasani, is actively managing the situation since Friday morning. Additionally, experts from Indore Medical College are involved. Authorities have instructed that the water supply and area sanitation must be rigorously checked by Mhow Cantonment Board.
