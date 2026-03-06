Left Menu

Delhi Steps Up: Combating Dust and Boosting Sanitation in the Capital

To address dust pollution and enhance sanitation in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation has deployed sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and additional workers. They have also initiated extensive road repairs and adopted anti-smog measures across the city to improve cleanliness and air quality.

In an effort to combat dust pollution and improve sanitation ahead of the upcoming summer months, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has significantly increased its operational capabilities. As part of their endeavor, they have deployed 52 sweeping machines and more than 600 workers, alongside water sprinklers, to enhance road cleanliness across the city.

Officials have confirmed that these machines, operated on major Public Works Department roads, cover approximately 1,450 kilometers. The strategic increase in operational hours has been set to enhance the coverage area from 3,400 kilometers of roads currently swept on alternate days. In addition, 600 sanitation workers are actively removing waste from the roadways.

The corporation, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, resurfaced roads spanning 431 kilometers between April 2025 and February 2026, targeting an additional 1,300 kilometers for future repairs. The introduction of 167 water sprinklers and 48 anti-smog guns aims to effectively control dust across diverse municipal zones.

