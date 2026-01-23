eThekwini Fast-Tracks Digital HR Overhaul to Boost Accountability and Service Delivery

The eThekwini Municipality is accelerating the digitisation of its Human Resources (HR) systems as part of a broader strategy to strengthen accountability, improve workforce performance and deliver faster, more reliable services to residents.

The progress of the digital transformation was highlighted during an oversight visit by the Governance and Human Resources Portfolio Committee to employee training sessions on the municipality’s new digital HR platform. The visit was led by committee chairperson Nkosenhle Madlala and focused on evaluating implementation milestones, system readiness and the organisation’s capacity to transition to a fully digital HR environment.

Commitment to Internal Transformation

The oversight visit underscored the municipality’s commitment to modernising internal systems in order to achieve visible and measurable improvements in public service delivery. Officials said the digitisation of HR functions is a key enabler of institutional reform, aimed at strengthening governance and operational efficiency across departments.

The HR digital transformation is designed to significantly enhance the employee experience while improving the speed, accuracy and efficiency of municipal operations. By reducing reliance on manual processes, eliminating duplication and strengthening internal controls, the initiative seeks to address long-standing inefficiencies, reduce errors and improve transparency and accountability.

Consolidating Fragmented HR Processes

Addressing officials during a briefing on Wednesday, Madlala said the digitisation of HR services would resolve several operational challenges by consolidating previously fragmented processes into a single, reliable and compliant system.

“In a rapidly changing world of work, digital transformation is no longer optional. It allows us to reduce time spent on manual administrative tasks and redirect our efforts towards citizen-centric services,” Madlala said.

He noted that the new platform would enable better workforce planning and oversight, while ensuring that HR systems are aligned with the municipality’s service delivery objectives.

Improving Accountability and Curbing Corruption

According to the municipality, the new digital HR system is expected to improve performance tracking and accountability across the organisation, helping to curb corruption, remove administrative bottlenecks and ensure that employees deliver on their mandates.

The platform will also streamline recruitment processes and strengthen integrity in hiring by closing loopholes linked to job scams, “ghost employee” allegations and mishandled applications.

“This is a modern, user-friendly platform that allows job seekers to apply from anywhere, track their progress and experience a smoother onboarding process,” Madlala added.

Strengthening Compliance and Reporting

The digitised HR platform has been designed to improve compliance with the Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (mSCOA) by aligning financial and non-financial processes. Officials said this alignment will enable better reporting, improved oversight and stronger organisational performance.

By integrating HR data with financial systems, the municipality aims to enhance decision-making, ensure regulatory compliance and improve long-term sustainability.

Training and Phased Implementation

To ensure a smooth transition, the municipality’s HR team is conducting hands-on training sessions to equip employees with the skills required to operate effectively within the new system. The training programme places emphasis on simplicity, transparency and service excellence, ensuring staff are confident and capable as the system rolls out.

The municipality confirmed that its e-Recruitment system is expected to go live in February, while the full integration of HR functions is scheduled to be completed by March 2026.

Officials said the transformation marks a decisive step towards improved institutional performance and the delivery of faster, more transparent and higher-quality services to communities across eThekwini.