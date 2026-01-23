ED Raids Uncover Money Laundering in Devastating Goa Nightclub Fire

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids in both Goa and Delhi following the filing of a money laundering case related to a tragic nightclub fire. The December 6, 2025 incident at Birch by Romeo Lane resulted in 25 fatalities and left 50 people injured.

Investigations led the ED to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, promoters of the nightclub, who reportedly fled to Thailand shortly after the fire. They were deported back to India on December 17 and are currently detained by Goa police. Searches have targeted their residences and offices.

The operation is grounded in the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reflecting increased scrutiny of financial malpractices tied to tragic events. The raids aim to uncover the financial network behind the nightclub's promoters.

(With inputs from agencies.)