ED Raids Uncover Money Laundering in Devastating Goa Nightclub Fire
The Enforcement Directorate raided locations in Goa and Delhi, targeting the promoters of a Goa nightclub linked to a money laundering case. The nightspot, Birch by Romeo Lane, suffered a tragic fire in December 2025, killing 25 and injuring 50. Promoters Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are in police custody.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids in both Goa and Delhi following the filing of a money laundering case related to a tragic nightclub fire. The December 6, 2025 incident at Birch by Romeo Lane resulted in 25 fatalities and left 50 people injured.
Investigations led the ED to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, promoters of the nightclub, who reportedly fled to Thailand shortly after the fire. They were deported back to India on December 17 and are currently detained by Goa police. Searches have targeted their residences and offices.
The operation is grounded in the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reflecting increased scrutiny of financial malpractices tied to tragic events. The raids aim to uncover the financial network behind the nightclub's promoters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED conducts searches in Goa, Delhi in money laundering case against Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub promoters Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra: Officials.
ED's New Move: Fresh Asset Seizure in MUDA Money Laundering Case
Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
Luxury Assets Seized Amid Money Laundering Probe Against BluSmart's Anmol Singh Jaggi
India, UAE to strengthen cooperation under FATF framework to counter-terror financing, anti-money laundering