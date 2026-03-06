Hungarian Authorities Detain Ukrainian Nationals in Major Money Laundering Case
Hungarian tax authorities have detained seven Ukrainian nationals and confiscated two cash-in-transit vehicles, suspecting money laundering. Among those detained was a former Ukrainian intelligence general. The individuals were transporting a significant amount of cash and gold from Austria to Ukraine when apprehended.
Hungary's tax authority has detained seven Ukrainian nationals and seized two cash-in-transit vehicles on suspicion of money laundering. The crackdown comes amidst growing concerns over financial crime in the region, officials stated on Friday.
Among those apprehended was a former high-ranking general from the Ukrainian intelligence services, a detail that underscores the gravity of the offense. Authorities are currently pursuing criminal proceedings against the individuals.
The alleged operation involved the transportation of substantial financial assets, including $40 million, 35 million euros, and nine kilograms of gold, all being moved from Austria to Ukraine. The case is unfolding as Hungarian authorities continue their investigations.
