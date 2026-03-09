Left Menu

Assets Seized: IAS Officer Faces Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 5 crore in a money laundering case against ex-Assam excise secretary, IAS officer Indreswar Kalita. The probe, based on a CMSVC FIR, reveals Kalita amassed assets disproportionate to his income from 2000 to 2018, allegedly using undeclared funds.

09-03-2026
assets
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Monday the attachment of immovable assets exceeding Rs 5 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation targeting former Assam excise secretary and IAS officer Indreswar Kalita. The case originated from an FIR filed by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC) against Kalita.

According to the CMSVC chargesheet, Kalita amassed assets disproportionate to his declared income, totaling Rs 5.64 crore—amounting to 131.12 percent of his known income from March 1, 2000, to December 31, 2018. The ED's statement indicated that a provisional attachment order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kalita reportedly acquired multiple immovable properties, some in his name and others in the names of his wife and family members who had no apparent income sources. The ED alleges this was a tactic to disguise the ownership and source of funds, with properties being purchased at undervalued amounts in sale deeds to hide the true cash expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

