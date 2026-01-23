Andhra Pradesh Gov Weighs Social Media Age Restrictions

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to address the issue of social media usage among children under 16. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced on Friday that a newly established committee is set to review existing rules and explore the possibility of imposing age restrictions.

Headed by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the Group of Ministers (GoM) was formed in October 2025. Its task is to study different models, both nationally and internationally, to find the best approach for curbing social media abuse. The Australian government's recent legislation on the matter serves as one point of reference.

The GoM, which includes Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, plans to submit its findings within a month. Minister Lokesh, speaking in Davos, indicated that the government might restrict social media use by minors, a move endorsed by the ruling Telugu Desam Party. The committee's recommendations are eagerly awaited.

