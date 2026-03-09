BJP's Central Election Committee to Strategize on Assembly Polls

The BJP's Central Election Committee is scheduled to convene on March 12, as per sources, to consider probable candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Kerala. This strategic meeting will be attended by top party figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda.

The assembly elections are highly anticipated, with the Election Commission of India likely to announce the poll dates for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry shortly. The stakes are high, especially in West Bengal, which boasts 294 seats, compared to Kerala's 140.

The BJP, although securing 77 seats in the previous West Bengal assembly elections, is yet to have a significant presence in Kerala, with only one MLA in 2016. The committee's decisions will likely shape the party's electoral strategies across these pivotal regions.

