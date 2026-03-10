Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

The Madhya Pradesh government has established a three-member committee to assist state's residents in West Asia and ensure gas and oil supply stability amid the region's crisis. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured the availability of essential commodities, with systems in place for effective management in collaboration with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has responded to the ongoing West Asia crisis by forming a committee tasked with aiding its citizens in the region and monitoring the state's gas and oil supplies. This decision came shortly after a review meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, along with ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Chaitanya Kashyap, will spearhead the committee's efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities and support for residents. Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi revealed that strategic steps will be taken following guidance from the central government.

Amid concerns over resource shortages, Yadav assured citizens of a stable supply of food, gas, and oil, highlighting the proactive measures by both state and central authorities. Steps are also being taken to facilitate the safe return of around 255 Madhya Pradesh natives from Gulf countries, in coordination with national efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global
2
Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

 Israel
3
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
4
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026