Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil
The Madhya Pradesh government has established a three-member committee to assist state's residents in West Asia and ensure gas and oil supply stability amid the region's crisis. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured the availability of essential commodities, with systems in place for effective management in collaboration with the central government.
The Madhya Pradesh government has responded to the ongoing West Asia crisis by forming a committee tasked with aiding its citizens in the region and monitoring the state's gas and oil supplies. This decision came shortly after a review meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, along with ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Chaitanya Kashyap, will spearhead the committee's efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities and support for residents. Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi revealed that strategic steps will be taken following guidance from the central government.
Amid concerns over resource shortages, Yadav assured citizens of a stable supply of food, gas, and oil, highlighting the proactive measures by both state and central authorities. Steps are also being taken to facilitate the safe return of around 255 Madhya Pradesh natives from Gulf countries, in coordination with national efforts.
