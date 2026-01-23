Left Menu

Matrimonial Scam: Woman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh by Fake Canadian Businessman

A woman was allegedly scammed of over Rs 15 lakh by a man masquerading as a Canada-based businessman on a matrimonial website. He promised to marry her but vanished after extracting money under false pretenses. A case under relevant legal provisions has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

A woman in the city fell victim to an elaborate scam when a man, posing as a 'Canada-based businessman,' reportedly cheated her out of over Rs 15 lakh, according to police sources on Friday.

The Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, revealed that the woman met the fraudster, Vishal Agarwal, on a matrimonial website. After accepting his proposal, they communicated frequently, during which Agarwal falsely claimed he would soon relocate to Delhi and marry her.

An FIR indicates that after their engagement was arranged online, the accused requested her address to send costly gifts. Subsequently, he demanded money under various pretexts. The woman ultimately lost contact with him, leading to a registered complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act at the cyber police station.

