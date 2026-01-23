Left Menu

French Authorities Investigate Infant Deaths Linked to Recalled Baby Formula

French authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants who consumed potentially contaminated baby formula. A recall of several product lines was issued due to possible cereulide toxin presence. While Nestle and Lactalis initiated product recalls, no confirmed links to the deaths have been established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French authorities are probing the deaths of two infants following consumption of potentially contaminated baby formula, according to the French health ministry.

The investigation focuses on baby formula subjected to a recall due to the presence of cereulide, a toxin causing nausea and vomiting. The Bordeaux prosecutor is examining the case involving an infant in southwestern France who consumed Guigoz powder milk made by Swiss manufacturer Nestle. Although results remain inconclusive, the inquiry progresses, said officials.

Nestle and Lactalis, the companies at the center of the controversy, said no evidence currently links their products to the fatalities. Health officials also have yet to confirm a causal link as investigations widen, involving relevant public prosecutors. Actions by major companies like Danone signify the global scale of precautionary measures.

