French authorities are probing the deaths of two infants following consumption of potentially contaminated baby formula, according to the French health ministry.

The investigation focuses on baby formula subjected to a recall due to the presence of cereulide, a toxin causing nausea and vomiting. The Bordeaux prosecutor is examining the case involving an infant in southwestern France who consumed Guigoz powder milk made by Swiss manufacturer Nestle. Although results remain inconclusive, the inquiry progresses, said officials.

Nestle and Lactalis, the companies at the center of the controversy, said no evidence currently links their products to the fatalities. Health officials also have yet to confirm a causal link as investigations widen, involving relevant public prosecutors. Actions by major companies like Danone signify the global scale of precautionary measures.