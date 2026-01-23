Odermatt's Hahnenkamm Triumph: A Narrow Victory and Olympic Prelude
Marco Odermatt clinched a narrow victory in the World Cup super-G at the Hahnenkamm, setting the stage for the Olympics. He won by 0.03 seconds, beating Franjo von Allmen, highlighting another successful season. The race was eventful, with Stefan Babinsky initially leading and Adrian Smiseth Sejersted overcoming a dramatic mishap.
In an exhilarating start to the Hahnenkamm weekend, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt secured a razor-thin victory in Friday's World Cup super-G, setting the pace ahead of the Olympics. Despite an imperfect run, Odermatt's formidable 142kph speed was unmatched, edging out compatriot Franjo von Allmen by just 0.03 seconds.
The scene at the finish line was dramatic as Odermatt crossed to claim his eighth victory of the season, propelling him closer to a fifth consecutive World Cup title. The 28-year-old's win marked his second career triumph at Kitzbuehel, and he aims to conquer the downhill race on Saturday.
Amidst the Austrian crowd, Stefan Babinsky's early lead was met with cheers, but he finished third behind his teammate, Raphael Haaser. Meanwhile, Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted survived a spectacular near-crash, astonishingly maintaining his balance to secure the fifth-fastest time of the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marco Odermatt Clinches Thrilling Hahnenkamm Super-G Victory
Our's is strong force, victory alliance. We will win 210 Assembly seats, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at NDA rally in TN.
Legal Victory: McLaren Partial Win in Palou Lawsuit Boosts Team Morale
Turkiye's Strategic Victory in Syrian Conflict
Gukesh Strives for Victory at Tata Steel Masters