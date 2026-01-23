Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Atishi Video

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has officially reached out to the Punjab police chief, requesting crucial documents concerning a controversial video involving Leader of Opposition Atishi. The video, accused of portraying Atishi making derogatory comments about Sikh gurus, has led to a significant political uproar.

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta pointed out that initial forensic reports confirmed the video clip's authenticity. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded an apology from Atishi, accusing her of using disrespectful language towards Sikh figures and calling for punitive action, including the revocation of her legislative membership.

The assembly is also seeking clarity from various Punjab law enforcement officials on the FIR prompted by social media dissemination of the alleged video. Atishi, however, has denied these accusations, claiming the video was manipulated to incite tension.