Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Atishi Video
The Delhi Assembly has requested documents from the Punjab police regarding a video clip of Leader of Opposition Atishi allegedly making derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus. Accusations of doctoring have ignited a political row. The original video reportedly contains no such remarks, and Atishi refutes the claims.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has officially reached out to the Punjab police chief, requesting crucial documents concerning a controversial video involving Leader of Opposition Atishi. The video, accused of portraying Atishi making derogatory comments about Sikh gurus, has led to a significant political uproar.
Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta pointed out that initial forensic reports confirmed the video clip's authenticity. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded an apology from Atishi, accusing her of using disrespectful language towards Sikh figures and calling for punitive action, including the revocation of her legislative membership.
The assembly is also seeking clarity from various Punjab law enforcement officials on the FIR prompted by social media dissemination of the alleged video. Atishi, however, has denied these accusations, claiming the video was manipulated to incite tension.
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions in Jharkhand: BJP Demands Action on Kidnapping
Karnataka Assembly Chaos: Governor Tension Sparks BJP-Congress Clash
Congress Accuses BJP of Polarising Tactics in Kerala
Political Scandal: BJP MLA's Alleged Secret Marriage Sparks Controversy
Power Struggle in Thane: BJP's Demand for Key Posts in Civic Body