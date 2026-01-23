Syria's Al-Aktan Prison Takeover: A New Chapter in Terrorism Control

The Syrian Interior Ministry on Friday assumed authority over al-Aktan prison in northeastern Syria's Raqqa, previously controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The facility, known for detaining Islamic State affiliates, became a focal point of recent skirmishes involving Syrian government forces and the SDF.

Uncertainty looms over the number of Islamic State detainees remaining in the facility as the U.S. progresses with plans to relocate up to 7,000 prisoners to Iraq. U.S. officials indicate detainees hail from various nations, including European countries. The Interior Ministry has mobilized specialized counter-terrorism teams to secure and manage the prison operations.

This change in control follows a larger integration agreement that shifts the oversight of IS detainee-prisons to the Syrian government. The SDF has voiced concerns about the potential security risks and escalation toward instability, accompanied by a recent breakout of nearly 200 low-level Islamic State combatants from another Syrian prison.

