Left Menu

Syria's Al-Aktan Prison Takeover: A New Chapter in Terrorism Control

The Syrian Interior Ministry has taken control of al-Aktan prison in Raqqa previously managed by Kurdish-led forces. This facility held Islamic State detainees and recent clashes erupted between Syrian forces and the SDF. Responsibility transfers amid U.S. movements to relocate prisoners to Iraq signal a turbulent shift in security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:34 IST
Syria's Al-Aktan Prison Takeover: A New Chapter in Terrorism Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian Interior Ministry on Friday assumed authority over al-Aktan prison in northeastern Syria's Raqqa, previously controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The facility, known for detaining Islamic State affiliates, became a focal point of recent skirmishes involving Syrian government forces and the SDF.

Uncertainty looms over the number of Islamic State detainees remaining in the facility as the U.S. progresses with plans to relocate up to 7,000 prisoners to Iraq. U.S. officials indicate detainees hail from various nations, including European countries. The Interior Ministry has mobilized specialized counter-terrorism teams to secure and manage the prison operations.

This change in control follows a larger integration agreement that shifts the oversight of IS detainee-prisons to the Syrian government. The SDF has voiced concerns about the potential security risks and escalation toward instability, accompanied by a recent breakout of nearly 200 low-level Islamic State combatants from another Syrian prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

 Global
3
Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

 India
4
Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026