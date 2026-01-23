Left Menu

French Government Survives Second No-Confidence Vote, Tensions Rise Over 2026 Budget

The French government narrowly escaped a second no-confidence vote regarding its controversial decision to bypass parliament in pushing through the income segment of the 2026 budget. The motion, initiated by the far-right National Rally, fell short with 142 endorsements. Subsequent budgetary proposals may trigger more no-confidence challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:31 IST
French Government Survives Second No-Confidence Vote, Tensions Rise Over 2026 Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French government has once again evaded a no-confidence vote in parliament, this time concerning the 2026 budget's income provisions.

The motion was put forth by the far-right National Rally party but garnered only 142 votes, falling short of the 288 required to pass.

This follows an earlier unsuccessful no-confidence attempt by the hard-left on the same issue, as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu prepares to utilize article 49.3 to push budget expenditures, sparking potential further votes of no confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

 India
2
Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

 Global
3
Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

 Global
4

Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026