French Government Survives Second No-Confidence Vote, Tensions Rise Over 2026 Budget

The French government has once again evaded a no-confidence vote in parliament, this time concerning the 2026 budget's income provisions.

The motion was put forth by the far-right National Rally party but garnered only 142 votes, falling short of the 288 required to pass.

This follows an earlier unsuccessful no-confidence attempt by the hard-left on the same issue, as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu prepares to utilize article 49.3 to push budget expenditures, sparking potential further votes of no confidence.

