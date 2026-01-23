French Government Survives Second No-Confidence Vote, Tensions Rise Over 2026 Budget
The French government narrowly escaped a second no-confidence vote regarding its controversial decision to bypass parliament in pushing through the income segment of the 2026 budget. The motion, initiated by the far-right National Rally, fell short with 142 endorsements. Subsequent budgetary proposals may trigger more no-confidence challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:31 IST
- Country:
- France
The French government has once again evaded a no-confidence vote in parliament, this time concerning the 2026 budget's income provisions.
The motion was put forth by the far-right National Rally party but garnered only 142 votes, falling short of the 288 required to pass.
This follows an earlier unsuccessful no-confidence attempt by the hard-left on the same issue, as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu prepares to utilize article 49.3 to push budget expenditures, sparking potential further votes of no confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare as Lecornu Invokes Article 49.3
Sanae Takaichi's Bold Move: Dissolving Parliament for Early Elections
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolves lower house of Parliament, paving the way for Feb. 8 snap election, reports AP.
Political Shake-Up: Andy Burnham's Possible Return to Parliament
Speculation Mounts Over Andy Burnham's Return to UK Parliament