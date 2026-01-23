Syrian Forces Reclaim Al-Aqtan Prison Amid Strategic Transfers
Syrian government forces took control of al-Aqtan prison from Kurdish fighters, part of an ongoing shift in detainee management. This move follows an agreement allowing Syrian Democratic Forces to transition roles, as U.S. support wanes. Al-Aqtan's takeover marks a strategic push to handle IS detainees more centrally.
- Country:
- Syria
In a significant move, Syrian government forces assumed control of the al-Aqtan prison on Friday, a strategic facility previously managed by Kurdish fighters. This transition marks an extension of government authority in the north amid ongoing regional shifts.
Syria's Interior Ministry announced that al-Aqtan, located north of Raqqa, is now managed by the government's prison authority, a shift made possible after a week's military operations surrounded the facility. The resettlement of detainees at al-Aqtan is part of a broader realignment of forces and responsibilities.
The recent developments align with a broader U.S. and SDF-coordinated strategy, facilitating the transfer of security duties to Syrian government forces. Ongoing discussions between Syria and Iraq regarding the transfer of Islamic State detainees highlight evolving regional dynamics and collaborative security efforts.
