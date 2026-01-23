Lawyers Arrest Sparks Outcry in Pakistan: A Justice System Under Scrutiny

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a notable human rights lawyer, and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, have been arrested while en route to a court hearing in Islamabad. The couple's detention follows charges tied to a social media post deemed controversial by authorities.

The arrest, confirmed by Mazari-Hazir's mother, ex-minister Dr. Shireen Mazari, has drawn fierce criticism and allegations of police misconduct. She described the situation as a pinnacle of fascism and shared footage of police conduct during the arrest.

Statements condemning the arrest were swiftly issued by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and other legal bodies, with warnings of protests echoing memories of the 2007 lawyers' movement. The legal fraternity has called upon a strike in response, reiterating concerns over political oppression.

