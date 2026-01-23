Left Menu

Lawyers Arrest Sparks Outcry in Pakistan: A Justice System Under Scrutiny

Prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, were arrested en route to a court in Islamabad. The couple faces charges related to controversial tweets allegedly supporting hostile groups. Their arrest has sparked condemnation from legal bodies and calls for protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:39 IST
Lawyers Arrest Sparks Outcry in Pakistan: A Justice System Under Scrutiny
arrest
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a notable human rights lawyer, and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, have been arrested while en route to a court hearing in Islamabad. The couple's detention follows charges tied to a social media post deemed controversial by authorities.

The arrest, confirmed by Mazari-Hazir's mother, ex-minister Dr. Shireen Mazari, has drawn fierce criticism and allegations of police misconduct. She described the situation as a pinnacle of fascism and shared footage of police conduct during the arrest.

Statements condemning the arrest were swiftly issued by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and other legal bodies, with warnings of protests echoing memories of the 2007 lawyers' movement. The legal fraternity has called upon a strike in response, reiterating concerns over political oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

 India
2
Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

 Global
3
Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

 Global
4

Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026