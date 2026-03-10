Left Menu

J-K Cricket Team Celebrated by High Court After Historic Ranji Triumph

The Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court honoured the J-K cricket team for their historic Ranji Trophy victory. Led by Paras Dogra, they surpassed Karnataka via a large first-innings lead. The commendation, attended by Chief Justice Arun Palli, was a source of pride and inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:10 IST
J-K Cricket Team Celebrated by High Court After Historic Ranji Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court celebrated the J-K cricket team on Tuesday following their historic Ranji Trophy victory. This is the team's first win in over 60 years.

Brigadier Anil Gupta (retd) from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association expressed that the players were thrilled with the honor given by the high court. The event saw the presence of Chief Justice Arun Palli alongside Justice Sanjay Dhar and others.

The team won the title under the leadership of Paras Dogra after drawing with Karnataka, an eight-time champion, and securing a 291-run first-innings lead in the final at Hubballi on February 28. The chief justice praised the young cricketers for their dedication and resilience, believing it will inspire future athletes across the Union territory and the country.

TRENDING

1
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
2
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
3
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global
4
Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026