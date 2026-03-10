J-K Cricket Team Celebrated by High Court After Historic Ranji Triumph

The Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court celebrated the J-K cricket team on Tuesday following their historic Ranji Trophy victory. This is the team's first win in over 60 years.

Brigadier Anil Gupta (retd) from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association expressed that the players were thrilled with the honor given by the high court. The event saw the presence of Chief Justice Arun Palli alongside Justice Sanjay Dhar and others.

The team won the title under the leadership of Paras Dogra after drawing with Karnataka, an eight-time champion, and securing a 291-run first-innings lead in the final at Hubballi on February 28. The chief justice praised the young cricketers for their dedication and resilience, believing it will inspire future athletes across the Union territory and the country.