Govt Invests Over $10m to Upgrade National Ringatū Marae Complex in Bay of Plenty

The Government has committed just over $10 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to upgrade the National Ringatū Marae Complex in the Bay of Plenty, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced on Thursday.

The investment will support the redevelopment of the Wainui Marae near Ōhope, a site that has served as the spiritual and cultural centre of the Ringatū movement and the surrounding community for more than 130 years.

The initiative follows similar government investments in Waitangi National Marae, Parihaka and Rātana Pā, reinforcing a broader commitment to strengthening culturally significant Māori infrastructure across the country.

Strengthening Community Resilience and Rural Infrastructure

Jones said the upgraded complex will play a vital role in strengthening community resilience while enhancing the social and cultural value of marae infrastructure in rural areas.

“The complex will be a place to gather, learn and strengthen the Ringatū community as part of the broader Māori community in the Bay of Plenty,” Jones said.

“It also represents valuable infrastructure work that strengthens the role of marae as community anchors in rural New Zealand.”

The project is expected to create 71 jobs, including building apprenticeships, during its 19-month construction period, with additional long-term employment opportunities anticipated once the complex is completed—particularly for Māori youth.

The funding will be administered through Ringatū Church Incorporated, a registered society.

Cultural Significance and National Heritage

Jones made the announcement at Rātana, where a delegation of Ringatū members was present, underscoring the shared historical and cultural significance of the two movements.

“Both Rātana and Ringatū are critical institutions in Te Ao Māori. They are also part of our nation’s story,” Potaka said.

He highlighted the common foundations of both movements, noting that they emerged from visionary leadership and blended biblical teachings with traditional Māori beliefs, customs and political advocacy for Māori advancement.

Legacy of the Ringatū Movement

Potaka reflected on the origins of the Ringatū faith, founded by Te Kooti following his exile to the Chatham Islands in the late 1860s.

“Te Kooti founded the Ringatū faith during a time of displacement and colonial conflict,” Potaka said.

“His escape and the survival of the movement symbolised resilience against injustice, land loss and cultural suppression.”

A Multi-Purpose, Future-Focused Facility

The upgraded National Ringatū Marae Complex will include:

a wharenui (meeting house),

wharekai (dining hall),

wharetāonga (treasure house), and

wharepaku (toilets).

The development will create a modern, safe and fit-for-purpose space for worship, cultural events, education and learning. It will also serve as a civil defence hub for the eastern Bay of Plenty and generate income through venue hire, education programmes and cultural tourism.

“This investment will help preserve an important part of New Zealand’s heritage, support local employment, and provide a lasting asset for its community,” Jones said.

Officials said the project reflects a wider government effort to combine cultural preservation, regional development and economic opportunity, ensuring that marae continue to serve as enduring centres of Māori life and resilience.