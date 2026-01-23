Woman Arrested for Forged Diplomatic Plates in Delhi's High-Security Zones
A woman in Delhi was arrested for using forged diplomatic plates on her SUV in sensitive areas. Her arrest is pivotal for national security as it occurred before Republic Day. She initially claimed diplomatic ties, but failed to provide valid documents. Further investigation continues.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has detained a woman accused of operating an SUV adorned with fraudulent diplomatic registration plates in the high-security districts of the capital. Officials deemed the case significant, especially considering its timing ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Acting on precise intelligence, officers intercepted her vehicle, a Toyota Innova, in the Vasant Vihar neighborhood on January 15. The search revealed an additional counterfeit plate akin to those issued by foreign embassies. The woman initially presented herself as a foreign embassy representative but was unable to produce relevant documents.
The woman later admitted purchasing the SUV in November 2024 from a foreign mission but had not registered it under her name. She replaced the legitimate plates to elude police and navigate through controlled areas. Authorities seized the vehicle and counterfeit plates, and launched a deeper investigation into the matter.
