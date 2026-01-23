Left Menu

Woman Arrested for Forged Diplomatic Plates in Delhi's High-Security Zones

A woman in Delhi was arrested for using forged diplomatic plates on her SUV in sensitive areas. Her arrest is pivotal for national security as it occurred before Republic Day. She initially claimed diplomatic ties, but failed to provide valid documents. Further investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:16 IST
Woman Arrested for Forged Diplomatic Plates in Delhi's High-Security Zones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has detained a woman accused of operating an SUV adorned with fraudulent diplomatic registration plates in the high-security districts of the capital. Officials deemed the case significant, especially considering its timing ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Acting on precise intelligence, officers intercepted her vehicle, a Toyota Innova, in the Vasant Vihar neighborhood on January 15. The search revealed an additional counterfeit plate akin to those issued by foreign embassies. The woman initially presented herself as a foreign embassy representative but was unable to produce relevant documents.

The woman later admitted purchasing the SUV in November 2024 from a foreign mission but had not registered it under her name. She replaced the legitimate plates to elude police and navigate through controlled areas. Authorities seized the vehicle and counterfeit plates, and launched a deeper investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

 India
2
Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

 Global
3
Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

 Global
4

Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026