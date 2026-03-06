Rajeshwari Suve M: Triumph After Seven-Year UPSC Journey

Securing the second rank in the UPSC civil services examination 2025, Rajeshwari Suve M has realized a significant achievement after a dedicated seven-year endeavor. Her journey began post-graduation in 2017, marked by setbacks and resilience, as she balanced her UPSC aspirations with her role as a Deputy Collector trainee in Tamil Nadu.

Reflecting on her experience, Rajeshwari emphasized the importance of addressing past mistakes and consistent self-analysis. Support from her family, especially her mother, Dr. S Nagarani, played a crucial role. Her father, R Murugadoss, highlighted their expectation for integrity and societal contribution.

Rajeshwari adopted a disciplined, student-focused lifestyle, warning against online distractions and stressing foundational study resources. She praised the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme for its pivotal support. Rajeshwari's ultimate aim remains delivering impactful public services, a commitment echoed in her preparation.