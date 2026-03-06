Rajeshwari Suve M: Triumph After Seven-Year UPSC Journey
Rajeshwari Suve M achieves second rank in the UPSC 2025 after a dedicated seven-year journey marked by disciplined efforts. Crediting family support and personal resilience, she navigated challenges and contributed her success to Tamil Nadu's supportive programs. Her father appreciates her integrity and societal contributions.
- Country:
- India
Securing the second rank in the UPSC civil services examination 2025, Rajeshwari Suve M has realized a significant achievement after a dedicated seven-year endeavor. Her journey began post-graduation in 2017, marked by setbacks and resilience, as she balanced her UPSC aspirations with her role as a Deputy Collector trainee in Tamil Nadu.
Reflecting on her experience, Rajeshwari emphasized the importance of addressing past mistakes and consistent self-analysis. Support from her family, especially her mother, Dr. S Nagarani, played a crucial role. Her father, R Murugadoss, highlighted their expectation for integrity and societal contribution.
Rajeshwari adopted a disciplined, student-focused lifestyle, warning against online distractions and stressing foundational study resources. She praised the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme for its pivotal support. Rajeshwari's ultimate aim remains delivering impactful public services, a commitment echoed in her preparation.
ALSO READ
Vijay-Led TVK Set to Shake Up Tamil Nadu Politics
The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu
Vision 2030: Tamil Nadu's Path to Progress
Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025: A Celebration of Perseverance and Dedication
Transforming Public Services: Jharkhand's Leap in Aadhaar Delivery