Rajasthan Police Busts Major Poppy Husk Smuggling Operation
Rajasthan Police seized 1.85 quintals of illegal poppy husk worth Rs 28 lakh and arrested two men. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force intercepted vehicles carrying contraband in Chittorgarh district. Investigation reveals the men used fake number plates for smuggling from Madhya Pradesh into Rajasthan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move against narcotics smuggling, the Rajasthan Police seized 1.85 quintals of illegal poppy husk valued at Rs 28 lakh, arresting two individuals involved in the operation. The action was confirmed by an official statement from authorities on Friday.
The operation was led by the Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which successfully intercepted two vehicles at Rajpura Tiraha in Chittorgarh district's Shambhupura area. Along with the contraband, the two vehicles were seized during the operation.
Inspector General Vikas Kumar from ANTF stated that the seized poppy husk carries an estimated international market value of Rs 28 lakh. Those arrested were identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu and Jitendra Singh, residents of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. Investigations revealed they used fake registration plates to smuggle the contraband into Rajasthan for higher profits. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the wider smuggling network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pak terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kathua district belongs to JeM: Police.
Namaz offered within disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP's Dhar district without any incident: officials.
Pak terrorist killed in a gunfight in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Nine Maoists with total Rs 47 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district: senior police official.
Nine people fall ill due to contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district: Officials.