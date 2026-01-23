Rajasthan Police Busts Major Poppy Husk Smuggling Operation

In a significant move against narcotics smuggling, the Rajasthan Police seized 1.85 quintals of illegal poppy husk valued at Rs 28 lakh, arresting two individuals involved in the operation. The action was confirmed by an official statement from authorities on Friday.

The operation was led by the Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which successfully intercepted two vehicles at Rajpura Tiraha in Chittorgarh district's Shambhupura area. Along with the contraband, the two vehicles were seized during the operation.

Inspector General Vikas Kumar from ANTF stated that the seized poppy husk carries an estimated international market value of Rs 28 lakh. Those arrested were identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu and Jitendra Singh, residents of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. Investigations revealed they used fake registration plates to smuggle the contraband into Rajasthan for higher profits. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the wider smuggling network.

