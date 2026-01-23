Shooting Coach Denied Bail in Scandalous Assault Case

Shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj's anticipatory bail plea has been dismissed by the Faridabad court amid charges of alleged sexual assault against a minor shooter. Bhardwaj, who is currently absconding, faced serious allegations after an incident at a hotel during a national-level shooting event.

The FIR against Bhardwaj, registered in Faridabad, has led to his suspension by the National Rifle Association of India. The accusations against him stem from events dated December 16, 2025, when the coach allegedly coerced the athlete during her stay for a national competition.

The victim reported that Bhardwaj threatened her career and family, forcing her into silence until January 6. Faridabad police are actively searching for the coach with the formation of three dedicated teams, yet his arrest remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)