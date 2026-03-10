Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in High-Profile Telangana Phone Tapping Case
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Telangana SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, involved in a phone tapping case. The court upheld interim protection for Rao after he challenged a Telangana High Court decision. Investigations continue, with further charges expected amidst allegations of political misuse of intelligence resources.
The Supreme Court has extended anticipatory bail to T Prabhakar Rao, the former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau chief, amid a controversial phone tapping case. Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan ruled in favor of the ex-IPS officer, ensuring interim protection becomes official.
Last year, the apex court intervened to extend Rao's police custody until late December, mandating his release post-interrogation. The decision comes after the Telangana High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail appeal, prompting Rao to escalate the matter.
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Telangana, highlighted near completion of investigations and forthcoming charges against Rao. Allegations suggest misuse of intelligence resources for political gain during the prior BRS regime, involving unauthorized surveillance and erasure of intelligence data.
