Varun Chandra Takes New Role as UK Envoy to US Amid Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Varun Chandra as a special envoy to the US, focusing on trade and investment amidst UK-US tensions. Chandra will work with diplomat Christian Turner, who replaces the former ambassador sacked over controversial emails. The move was first reported by Bloomberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:33 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed top business advisor Varun Chandra as a special envoy to the United States, focusing on enhancing trade and private sector investment. This development occurs amid ongoing tensions between Britain and the Trump administration.

Chandra will collaborate closely with experienced diplomat Christian Turner, who was recently appointed to replace the former ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson. Mandelson was dismissed in September due to controversial emails he sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

While based in Britain, Chandra will frequently travel to the United States. Turner's arrival in the U.S. is anticipated in the upcoming weeks. Bloomberg initially reported Chandra's new appointment on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

