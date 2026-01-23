IWDC 3.0 Lays ₹1,500-Crore Roadmap to Expand Inland Waterways, Boost Green Logistics and River-Led Growth

The third meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC 3.0) concluded in Kochi, Kerala, with the adoption of a comprehensive roadmap to expand India’s inland water transport network, approve major infrastructure investments, and strengthen Centre–State coordination to unlock the economic potential of the country’s rivers.

Chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the day-long meeting brought together senior ministers from multiple states, marking a significant milestone in positioning inland waterways as a core pillar of India’s sustainable, multimodal logistics strategy.

₹1,500-Crore Project Pipeline Approved

IWDC 3.0 identified projects worth over ₹1,500 crore, aimed at accelerating green mobility, strengthening multimodal logistics, and promoting river-led economic development. Foundation stones were laid for projects exceeding ₹150 crore, including river cruise jetties in Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana, supporting the expansion of cruise tourism circuits nationwide.

The council was apprised of the development of Ro-Ro and cargo terminals at Muktyala and Harishchandrapuram on the Krishna River (NW-4) in Andhra Pradesh, alongside approval for onshore passenger facilities on the Jhelum River (NW-49) in Jammu and Kashmir. A fleet of 10 hybrid electric vessels will be deployed on NW-49 to support sustainable passenger transport and tourism.

₹465-Crore Asset Procurement to Enhance Navigability

Asset procurement worth over ₹465 crore was approved to improve year-round navigability, safety and operational efficiency. This includes:

Survey vessels in Kerala,

Ro-Pax berthing jetties in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal,

Floating pontoons and quick-opening mechanisms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal,

Hybrid survey vessels, amphibian and cutter suction dredgers, and

Tug-barge units for cargo movement.

Major New Projects Across States

The council reviewed new projects exceeding ₹900 crore, including:

A slipway facility at Kochi,

Construction of 110 jetties across Odisha (25) and the Northeast (85),

Implementation of the National River Traffic and Navigation System (NRTNS) in Maharashtra,

A ₹70-crore cruise terminal at Uzan Bazar Ghat, Guwahati, and

A ₹144-crore approach road to the Bogibeel River Port in Dibrugarh on the Brahmaputra (NW-2).

Inland Waterways as Economic Lifelines

Addressing the council, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said inland waterways have emerged as a strategic pillar of India’s transport transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rivers are no longer viewed merely as natural resources but as economic lifelines driving growth, sustainability and connectivity. Inland waterways have eased road congestion, reduced logistics costs and strengthened ease of doing business,” he said.

Kerala as a Model for Water Transport

Kerala emerged as a key focus area, with initiatives including:

Expansion of the Jal Vahak cargo promotion scheme to other national waterways, offering reimbursement of up to 35% of operating costs ,

Launch of Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Services to demonstrate commercial readiness of waterways,

Development of river cruise jetties and induction of a new survey vessel.

The council also noted feasibility studies underway for urban water transport in 18 cities, including Guwahati, Varanasi, Patna, Tezpur and Dibrugarh, inspired by the success of the Kochi Water Metro.

Northeast at the Centre of Waterways Expansion

Special emphasis was placed on the Northeast, where 85 jetties will be developed with an investment exceeding ₹500 crore, significantly improving connectivity, trade, tourism and livelihoods for riverine communities.

“The Northeast holds a central place in India’s inland waterways vision. These investments will integrate regional logistics and unlock new growth opportunities,” Sonowal said.

Rapid Growth of the Sector

The meeting reviewed the sector’s expansion over the past decade:

Cargo movement rose from 18 million tonnes (2013-14) to 145.84 million tonnes (2024-25) ,

Operational national waterways increased from 3 to 32 ,

Luxury river cruise vessels grew from 5 to 25 ,

Operational terminals expanded from 15 to 25 , and

Floating jetties increased from 30 to 100.

Future Priorities

IWDC 3.0 reaffirmed priorities including:

Deployment of green and hybrid vessels ,

Expansion of digital navigation and traffic management systems ,

Development of modern inland terminals,

Strengthening shipbuilding and ship-repair ecosystems, and

Promoting maritime skill development.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment by the Centre and states to scale up inland water transport, promote cleaner logistics and position rivers as engines of sustainable economic growth, contributing to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat.