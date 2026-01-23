EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace
The European Union's foreign policy arm raises concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's control over the new Board of Peace. The EU is worried about the concentration of power in Trump's hands, while European leaders express doubts about its charter's scope, governance, and compatibility with the United Nations.
The European Union's diplomatic arm is voicing apprehensions about the extensive power wielded by U.S. President Donald Trump over his freshly launched Board of Peace. An internal document obtained by Reuters reveals EU concerns about Trump's concentration of control.
Despite Trump's calls for global leaders to participate in this initiative, aimed at worldwide conflict resolution, many Western governments hesitate to engage. A confidential analysis points out that the Board's charter may clash with EU constitutional principles and stray from the United Nations Security Council's initial mandate focused solely on the Gaza conflict.
As the Board expands its remit, it's chaired for life by Trump, with member states serving limited terms unless substantial funding is provided. European leaders worry about its oversight and are skeptical of its compatibility with the UN charter while indicating willingness to collaborate with the U.S. on peace efforts under certain conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
