Left Menu

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

The European Union's foreign policy arm raises concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's control over the new Board of Peace. The EU is worried about the concentration of power in Trump's hands, while European leaders express doubts about its charter's scope, governance, and compatibility with the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:03 IST
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

The European Union's diplomatic arm is voicing apprehensions about the extensive power wielded by U.S. President Donald Trump over his freshly launched Board of Peace. An internal document obtained by Reuters reveals EU concerns about Trump's concentration of control.

Despite Trump's calls for global leaders to participate in this initiative, aimed at worldwide conflict resolution, many Western governments hesitate to engage. A confidential analysis points out that the Board's charter may clash with EU constitutional principles and stray from the United Nations Security Council's initial mandate focused solely on the Gaza conflict.

As the Board expands its remit, it's chaired for life by Trump, with member states serving limited terms unless substantial funding is provided. European leaders worry about its oversight and are skeptical of its compatibility with the UN charter while indicating willingness to collaborate with the U.S. on peace efforts under certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026