French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

The French navy detained the 'GRINCH' oil tanker on Thursday, redirecting it to the port of Marseille-Fos for further investigation, as reported by a source close to the inquiry on Friday.

The tanker, initially departing from Murmansk in early January, was intercepted after entering the Mediterranean via the Straits of Gibraltar. Authorities suspect it operated under a false flag, part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' alleged to circumvent sanctions.

The Marseille prosecutor, responsible for maritime law cases, has taken charge of the investigation into the tanker, which sailed under a Comoros flag.