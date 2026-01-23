Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

The French navy detained the 'GRINCH' oil tanker suspected of false flag operations linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet'. Intercepted in the Mediterranean, it is now directed to Marseille-Fos under an investigation concerning maritime law and sanctions evasion.

Updated: 23-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:17 IST
The French navy detained the 'GRINCH' oil tanker on Thursday, redirecting it to the port of Marseille-Fos for further investigation, as reported by a source close to the inquiry on Friday.

The tanker, initially departing from Murmansk in early January, was intercepted after entering the Mediterranean via the Straits of Gibraltar. Authorities suspect it operated under a false flag, part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' alleged to circumvent sanctions.

The Marseille prosecutor, responsible for maritime law cases, has taken charge of the investigation into the tanker, which sailed under a Comoros flag.

