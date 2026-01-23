Senator Calls for Congressional Investigation into TikTok-ByteDance Deal

On Friday, Democratic Senator Ed Markey called for a Congressional investigation into a significant deal involving TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The agreement, intended to prevent a U.S. ban on TikTok, involves forming a majority American-owned joint venture to safeguard U.S. user data. However, Markey expressed concern over the deal's lack of transparency.

Markey criticized the White House's silence on whether TikTok's algorithm was free of Chinese influence, stating that transparency was crucial. He emphasized Congress's duty to ensure any arrangement genuinely protects national security while allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the U.S. Both the White House and TikTok have yet to respond to these concerns.

The joint venture, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, marks a milestone for TikTok after years of legal contention concerning national security. It establishes a holding of 80.1% by American and global investors, with ByteDance retaining 19.9%. The managing investors include Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX. Despite the deal's approval by previous and current U.S. administrations, substantial details about its execution remain undisclosed.