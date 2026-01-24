Lawsuit Challenges Termination of Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians in the U.S.

Immigrant rights groups have initiated legal action against the U.S. government, challenging the termination of temporary protected status (TPS) for Ethiopians residing in the country. The lawsuit, lodged in Boston federal court, claims the administration's decision placed over 5,000 Ethiopians at risk of deportation by ending their TPS after February 13.

Under established federal legislation, TPS offers migrants from countries experiencing crises such as natural disasters or armed conflicts temporary refuge and work permits in the U.S. The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of unlawfully ceasing these protections due to racial bias, ignoring credible threats existing in Ethiopia.

The Department of Homeland Security defends the move, stating TPS was not meant as a pathway to permanent residency. The ongoing legal proceedings reflect a broader clash over the status of TPS for multiple nations, following a series of similar legal challenges targeting prior administrative decisions.