Left Menu

Lawsuit Challenges Termination of Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians in the U.S.

Immigrant rights advocates have filed a lawsuit to block the U.S. government from ending temporary deportation protections for over 5,000 Ethiopians. The suit, filed in Boston, argues the recent decision was driven by unconstitutional bias against non-white immigrants while ignoring unsafe conditions in Ethiopia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 03:43 IST
Lawsuit Challenges Termination of Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Immigrant rights groups have initiated legal action against the U.S. government, challenging the termination of temporary protected status (TPS) for Ethiopians residing in the country. The lawsuit, lodged in Boston federal court, claims the administration's decision placed over 5,000 Ethiopians at risk of deportation by ending their TPS after February 13.

Under established federal legislation, TPS offers migrants from countries experiencing crises such as natural disasters or armed conflicts temporary refuge and work permits in the U.S. The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of unlawfully ceasing these protections due to racial bias, ignoring credible threats existing in Ethiopia.

The Department of Homeland Security defends the move, stating TPS was not meant as a pathway to permanent residency. The ongoing legal proceedings reflect a broader clash over the status of TPS for multiple nations, following a series of similar legal challenges targeting prior administrative decisions.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026