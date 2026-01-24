Pentagon Shifts Korean Defense Strategy

The Pentagon's latest policy document signals a strategic shift in Korean Peninsula defense, designating South Korea as the primary deterrent against North Korea while the U.S. takes on a more limited role. This change, announced in the National Defense Strategy, is causing concern in Seoul despite its growing defense capabilities.

South Korea, hosting approximately 28,500 U.S. troops, has increased its defense budget by 7.5% to support its military capabilities. The shift reflects America's interest in updating its military posture, accommodating more flexibility for U.S. forces to respond to regional threats such as those from China, whilst maintaining a partnership with South Korea.

While South Korea aims to assume wartime command of the combined forces, the Pentagon stresses the priority remains the defense of the U.S. homeland. The Indo-Pacific focus is to prevent Chinese dominance over the U.S. and its allies without necessitating a regime change, advocating for peaceful, mutually agreeable terms.

