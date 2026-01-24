Operation Catch of the Day: A Complex Web of Arrests in ICE’s Maine Crackdown

ICE's 'Operation Catch of the Day' has led to the detention of over 100 individuals across Maine, targeting those the agency labels as the state's most dangerous criminals. While federal officials emphasize the arrests of violent felons, including individuals involved in child abuse and hostage situations, court records reveal a more complex picture.

Many of those detained have unresolved immigration proceedings or were never convicted of any crime, raising concerns among local officials and immigration attorneys. Dominic Ali, a Sudanese native, is highlighted among others with a history of serious convictions, though his case remains unresolved post-parole.

Officials and attorneys argue that ICE's narrative fails to differentiate between mere arrests and actual convictions, as some cases like that of Elmara Correia demonstrate. This has led to legal challenges and raised questions about the criteria used to define the 'worst' offenders in the operation.