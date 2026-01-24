Left Menu

Operation Catch of the Day: A Complex Web of Arrests in ICE’s Maine Crackdown

ICE's 'Operation Catch of the Day' led to the detention of over 100 individuals in Maine, targeting what the agency describes as dangerous criminals. However, court records reveal a mix of violent offenders and individuals with unresolved immigration issues or no criminal convictions, sparking concerns among local officials and attorneys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:24 IST
Operation Catch of the Day: A Complex Web of Arrests in ICE’s Maine Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

ICE's 'Operation Catch of the Day' has led to the detention of over 100 individuals across Maine, targeting those the agency labels as the state's most dangerous criminals. While federal officials emphasize the arrests of violent felons, including individuals involved in child abuse and hostage situations, court records reveal a more complex picture.

Many of those detained have unresolved immigration proceedings or were never convicted of any crime, raising concerns among local officials and immigration attorneys. Dominic Ali, a Sudanese native, is highlighted among others with a history of serious convictions, though his case remains unresolved post-parole.

Officials and attorneys argue that ICE's narrative fails to differentiate between mere arrests and actual convictions, as some cases like that of Elmara Correia demonstrate. This has led to legal challenges and raised questions about the criteria used to define the 'worst' offenders in the operation.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026