Taliban's Controversial Detentions: Dispute Over 'Hostage Diplomacy'

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has dismissed US accusations regarding the detention of foreigners for political leverage, insisting that such individuals were arrested for violating Afghan laws.

The US State Department recently classified Afghanistan as a sponsor of wrongful detention, a move that has strained Washington-Kabul relations. Taliban representatives, however, have underscored their focus on enforcing local laws, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Among the delicate negotiations is the release of American detainees, including an academic and a contractor. The Taliban maintains they do not engage in 'hostage diplomacy', even as calls for transparency and policy reform resonate globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)